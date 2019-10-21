USC, UC to dispute Cesafi men’s football title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will contest the 19th Cesafi collegiate men’s football title.

This after both teams won their respective matches on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

UC routed University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers, 3-0, even if the match was stopped 10 minutes before end of regulation due to unplayable conditions.

The matches were delayed thus it had gotten too dark for the UC versus USPF match to continue playing.

The lights on the field couldn’t be used because there was no electricity in the area after a fire hit Sitio Amor, Barangay Sambag I last Saturday, October 19, which damaged the CCSC’s audio control room and the props area.

However, Cesafi football tournament director Francis Ramirez said that a football match could be declared played as long as 70 of the 90 minutes is already done.

The last time that UC won the Cesafi collegiate football title was in 2015 via a sudden death shootout against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars.

Before the UC versus USPF match, the USC Warriors ensured another trip to the finals with a 2-0 shutout of last year’s runner-up, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters.

UC ended the eliminations with 13 points following a win-draw-loss record of 4-1-3.

UC is the only team done with the elimination round, while the other four squads have one more match each to be played on October 26.

Despite that, USC is already assured of a finals slot whether or not it wins or loses its last match against USJ-R Kicking Jaguars.

USC currently has 13 points on a 4-1-2 card.

USJ-R and USPF, on the other hand, must win their last matches as it will determine who among them will cop third place.

As per agreement with coaches, no battle for third place will take place. Instead, the third place will be determined by the team rankings after the elimination round.

USPF and USJ-R both have nine points and the same 2-3-2 records. USJ-R, however, takes the current third spot by virtue of its one goal difference.

The UV Green Booters, on the other hand, has bowed out of contention following their loss to USC.

The finals will be held next month. /bmjo