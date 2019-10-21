Police looking for remaining suspects in mall heist

Cebu City, Philippines—The police authorities are now looking for certain Ryan, Mark, Tony Boy, and Ranger, who are the remaining suspects involved in the robbery inside J Centre Mall in Mandaue City on Saturday night, October 19, 2019.

Police Colonel Ildebrandi Usana, deputy regional director for administration of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), disclosed this information to reporters on Monday morning, October 21, 2019.

This was based on the statements given by the five suspects who are now under the custody of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO). /bmjo

