Halloween Cast a Spell 2019

Dreams do come true as you step into a world of fantasy through Montebello Villa Hotel’s “Once Upon a Time” trick-or-treat adventure of a lifetime. Witness your bedtime stories come to life on October 27, 2019 at 4PM onward. Dress up as your favorite fairytale character in the medieval era and get to be the main character as you conquer this quest in exploring attractions, accomplishing activities and collecting treats!

Using your map, adventure towards the Kingdom of Mystic where Kings and Queens reside, Forbidden Forest where Witches and Wizards practice their magic, Mischievous Hill where little elves and dwarves will surprise you, Enchanted Woodland where fairies sprinkle you with pixie dust, Mermaids’ Lagoon and many moooore. Stop by for some activities along the way including Play Time, Movie Time, Face Painting and Arts & Crafts. Of course, your fairytale experience wouldn’t be complete without a magical gala show featuring magicians, jugglers, acrobats and stilt walkers. You can only enter this imaginative world once, make sure to drop by the photo booth to keep this memory forever.

Close that book and be a character yourself in this magical story by purchasing a ticket for only P899net per head. This includes a kiddie meal just in case you get hungry all throughout the adventure. Don’t forget to come in your best costume as you might get a chance to win a special prize. Make that story happen now!