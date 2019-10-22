Diesel, gasoline prices down

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of diesel went down for the fourth week in a row on Tuesday along with those of gasoline as the trade war between the United States and China continued to dampen prospects of the global economy as well as demand for oil.

Petron, Shell, Seaoil, Phoenix, PTT Philippines and Total Philippines reduced prices of diesel by 25 centavos per liter and of gasoline by 10 centavos per liter.

Petron, Shell and Seaoil also cut prices of kerosene by 25 centavos per liter.

Last week, one-month futures contracts for Dubai crude oil hovered at about $58 per barrel, starting at $58.07 on Oct. 14 and pegged at $58.24 as of Oct. 17. —Ronnel W. Domingo