Former Lapu-Lapu councilor won’t push through with complaint against Mayor Chan  

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines —The former Lapu-Lapu City councilor who filed a complaint against Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard Chan and acting City Legal Officer Allan James Sayson for usurpation of authority and official function has executed an affidavit of desistance.

Leo Mercado, who served as Pajo barangay captain before he run and won a seat in the Lapu-Lapu City Council in 2016, showed up at the office of Mayor Chan on Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019, to apologize, saying he filed a complaint because he was misinformed.

He also brought with him the affidavit of desistance, signifying he is no longer pursuing the complaint.

“Amigo man kaayo mi ni Ahong. Ang among bikil kay tungod lang sa politika ug nagpakabana lang sab ko sa siyudad,” said Mercado.

(Ahong and I are very good friends. Our differences were just because of politics, and I am just concerned with the city.)

Chan, meanwhile, said he has no problem with the intention of Mercado and would readily reconcile with him.

“Para lang gyud ni sa kaayohan sa siyudad ang tanan. Wa’y problema kon magkuyog mi og balik o mosuporta sa atong administrasyon,” said Chan.

(This is all for the good of the city. It’s no problem if we will be together or support my administration).

Sayson, who was also present during the meeting, kept the affidavit of desistance to be submitted to the office of the Visayas Ombudsman.

Mercado, earlier this month, wanted Chan held criminally liable for the violation of provisions of the Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of the Philippines; R.A. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; and R. A. 6713, or An Act Establishing Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees for appointing Sayson as the City Legal Officer upon his assumption to office on July 1, 2019.

Mercado also wanwss Chan and Sayson held administratively liable for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service. /bmo