Gwen’s challenge for new DepEd Cebu Superintendent: Keep harmonious relations with mayors

CEBU CITY, Philippines —— Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has asked the incoming Department of Education (DepEd) Provincial Superintendent to maintain a “harmonious” relationship with the local chief executives to forge better cooperation with them.

Garcia said it was best for Dr. Marilyn Andales to learn from the mistakes of outgoing provincial superintendent, Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud.

Andales, who is now assigned as superintendent of the Lapu-Lapu City Division, will already assume the provincial office on Monday, October 28, 2019.

She will replace Angtud who will be reassigned to the Cebu City Division.

Garcia said Andales already visited her on Monday, October 21, for a courtesy call.

“I had only one request: that she (Andales) be sure that she would coordinate with the mayors, especially when it involves the transfer of district supervisors and school heads,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that Andales vowed to heed her request.

“(This is) to cultivate a more harmonious relationship with our local chief executives because after all, DepEd needs the LGU in so many of their activities… Both of them (the mayor and the superintendent) have to sit in the local school board,” the governor said.

Andales will sit as Garcia’s co-chairperson in the Local School Board (LSB).

In 2018, the mayors under the Cebu Province Division signed a petitioned to have Angtud replaced because of the latter’s alleged failure to coordinate with them especially in the movement of the district superintendents and school heads and the implementation of school projects and activities.

Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, president of the League of Municipalities – Cebu province chapter, also lashed at DepEd Cebu province officials during a LSB meeting in August because of their failure to coordinate with town officials in the implementation of projects in their respective localities.

Angtud no longer attended the LSB’s September 25 meeting. She also informed the body then that she was already awaiting her transfer order. / dcb