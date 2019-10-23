Labrador saves family of 4 from house fire

A 6-year-old black Labrador became an unlikely hero after warning its owners—a family of four—that their house was on fire, giving them enough time to escape.

A house in California, USA, caught fire around midnight last Oct. 21 while the dog Maggie’s family was asleep inside, as per the Vacaville Police Department’s post on Facebook on the same day.

As the dog started to notice the flames, she began to make “as much noise as she could by running, barking and growling.”

Thanks to the dog’s efforts, the family’s mother, who was unidentified in the post, woke up and felt the heat coming from the fire. The police also noted that “the sound of a cracking window rang through the house.”

The mother, with Maggie, then helped get the rest of her family outside of the home before the situation got worse.

Meanwhile, authorities arrived on the scene moments after responding to 911 emergency calls about the burning house from neighbors.

After investigation, police believe that the fire was simply an accident and dismissed arson as a possible reason for the tragedy. / ra

