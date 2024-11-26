cdn mobile

Marcos arrives in UAE for one-day visit

By: Luisa Cabato - @inquirerdotnet November 26,2024 - 10:01 AM

MESSAGE TO THE NATION President Marcos, in a televised message on Monday, addresses the death threats made against him by Vice President Sara Duterte, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all Filipinos. —Screengrab from the Presidential Communications Office Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday morning.

During his one-day visit, he plans to meet with the UAE’s president, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The plane carrying Marcos and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. landed at 6:02 a.m. (Manila time).

In an earlier statement, the Palace said Marcos has assigned Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III as caretakers of the country while he is overseas.

