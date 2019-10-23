CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unlimited seafood is popular in Cebu these days and with prices pegged as low as P199 per person, feasting on a wide variety of bounty from the sea has neven been this accessible.

Bucket shrimps are favorite treats by many as they wear their bibs and cover their hands with plastic gloves before digging in the juicy, garlic-butter flavor.

You only need to go to your Facebook account and type “unlimited seafood” or “unlimited buffet” and you will be rewarded with a list of options to choose from if you are craving for shrimps.

But if you want to do it on your own, Punta Princesa’s public market has shrimps sold at P320 per kilo.

At home, all you need to do is to cut up as much garlic as you want, take out the butter, fire up the stove and stir everything for a wonderful meal paired with rice.

A friendly reminder though: some people are allergic to shrimp, make sure you’re not one of them before binging on this addictive seafood.

Did you know that the Philippines ranks sixth in world shrimp production and 90% of local production comes from aquaculture?

This is according to data from the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), a council under the Department of Science and Technology.

PCAARRD says the Philippines produces 24,000 metric tons of sugpo (black tiger shrimps) and 30,000 metric tons of white shrimps

Sixty percent of this produce goes to the domestic market while 40% goes to the export market.

Where do you buy your shrimps? How much is it usually? / celr