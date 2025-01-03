Recovered submarine drone: National security implications cited

MANILA – The National Security Council (NSC) stressed the urgent need to find out the origin of the submersible drone recovered in Masbate, citing its possible implications on national security.

“Inaalam talaga natin iyong puno’t, dulo nito kasi meron itong (We are are investigating everything as this has) national security implications. Very obviously, ang (this) drone is used for reconnaissance and surveillance. So, it’s imperative for the Philippines to determine kung saan ito nanggaling at ano ang ginagawa nito sa ating (where it came from and what it is doing inside our) archipelagic waters,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing Friday.

Malaya said there is no “definitive result” yet that the drone came from China.

The submersible drone was recovered by fisherfolk in the waters of San Pascual, Masbate on Dec. 30.

It was immediately turned over to the police, who then handed it over to the Philippine Navy the following day.

Malaya said the investigation will determine the specific features of the drone and where it could have originated.

Aside from this, he said they are checking the vessels that they have monitored in the area.

The NSC is coordinating with its foreign counterparts to get additional information on the recovered drone. (PNA)

