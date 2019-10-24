Man shot dead while watching television in Zamboanguita

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A man was watching television at the porch of his house when two unidentified armed assailants approached him and gunned him down.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, in Sitio Katubhan, Barangay Mayabon Zamboanguita town, located 38 kilometers from Dumaguete City.

Police Captain Danilo Santillan, chief of Zamboanguita Police Station, identified the victim as Alfonso Palalon Yorong, 41, a resident of the same barangay.

Santillan said Yorong is married and jobless.

In a report sent to the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), Santillan said the victim was sitting at the porch watching television when the two suspects arrived.

One of the assailants went behind the victim and fired several times hitting the victim in the head and different parts of his body.

The victim died on the spot.

The suspects fled on board sa motorcycle after committing the crime.