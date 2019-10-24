Clarin, Misamis Occ. mayor arrested by Cebu City Police

By: Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio October 24,2019 - 05:45 PM

Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental covers his face as he is brought to the Prosecutor’s Office for inquest on Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Raul Tabanao

Cebu City, Philippines—Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental has been arrested by the Cebu City Police Office and was brought to the Prosecutor’s Office for inquest on Thursday late afternoon, October 24, 2019.

LIVE: Mayor David Navarro of Clarin town in Misamis Occidental is arrested by members of the Cebu City Police Office. Navarro is facing charges of physical injuries and acts of lasciviousness. | Delta Letigio and Raul Tabanao #CDNDigital

Navarro has been charged with physical injuries and acts of lasciviousness by a massage therapist and other staff of a massage parlor.

The mayor was seen crying inside his car but refused to talk to the media

He will be detained at the Abellana Police station. /bmjo

