Clarin, Misamis Occ. mayor arrested by Cebu City Police

Cebu City, Philippines—Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental has been arrested by the Cebu City Police Office and was brought to the Prosecutor’s Office for inquest on Thursday late afternoon, October 24, 2019.

Navarro has been charged with physical injuries and acts of lasciviousness by a massage therapist and other staff of a massage parlor.

The mayor was seen crying inside his car but refused to talk to the media

He will be detained at the Abellana Police station. /bmjo