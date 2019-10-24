Cesafi football: Second elimination round for high school, college ends this weekend

Games on Saturday Oct. 26 at Cebu City Sports Center

High School

8 a.m. — USJR vs DBTC

10 a.m. — SMS vs Ateneo

College

1 p.m. — USPF vs UV

3 p.m. — USJR vs USC

Games on Sunday, October 27 at Cebu City Sports Center

High School

8 a.m. — Ateneo vs USJR

10 a.m. — USC vs SMS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The second elimination round of both secondary and collegiate divisions of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament will be ending this weekend, October 26 and 27, 2019.

To be played on Saturday morning, October 26, are the secondary matches that was scheduled on the morning of October 20.

Thus, the current top two teams Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars will have their second meeting at 8 a.m.

The match between Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will follow at 10 a.m.

In the afternoon, collegiate matches originally scheduled last October 9, will be played.

The 1 p.m. match will have the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers facing last year’s runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters.

To follow will be the match between USJ-R Kicking Jaguars and six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors. This will cap the double elimination round of the collegiate division.

On Sunday morning, October 27, secondary matches originally scheduled for October 26 will be contested.

Ateneo will go up against USJ-R Baby Jaguars at 8 a.m. while University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED) will face SMS Boystown at 10 a.m. This will end the secondary double elimination round.

The top two teams of both divisions will contest the title on the afternoon of November 10. The secondary finals at 1 p.m. and the collegiate finals at 3 p.m.

No battle for third place will be played as per agreed by Cesafi Football Tournament Director Francis Ramirez with the head coaches.

Thus, the third place will be determined by the rankings after the double round eliminations. /dbs