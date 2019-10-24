CIDG-7 prepares raps against Mindanao ‘scammers’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is preparing to file charges of large scale estafa against the five individuals nabbed in Mandaue City on October 22, 2019, who were allegedly involved in a double-your-money scam in Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City.

Police Major Edwin Lacostales, the chief of the Mandaue City unit of the CIDG-7, said that they have prepared the documents to file charges agains former Cagayan de Oro City vice mayor Caesar Ian Acenas, Ailyn Hope Matulac, Arjun Gumban, Maria Esperanza Makinano, and Adjetar Daya, Jr., following the complainants agreeing to file charges against them.

Lacostales revealed that Matulac, who is the main suspect of the case, may have used an alias during her transactions.

A photo of her with an identification card named Ailen Juliapo Villazar surfaced from complainants against her group.

CIDG-7 is investigating whether Villazar and Matulac are one person and what her real name is, as this may change the filing of the case.

Lacostale said they may file the case of Matulac and declare her alias to ensure she will be prosecuted for any illegal transaction she made using either names.

“Kailangan natin iprove na siya talaga yung may gamit sa pangalan na yon para matawag natin na alias nya ito,” he said.

(We have to prove that she was the one who used the name during transactions so we can say she used an alias.)

Furthermore, Lacostale said former vice mayor Acenas may become a witness instead of a suspect since records show he invested money into the scheme.

He said the circumstances will change depending on his statements in the affidavit.

Despite this, Lacostale said the former vice mayor will remain to be a suspect for now and they are still detained in the CIDG-7 pending the filing of charges. /bmjo