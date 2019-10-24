UC win over USPF formalizes semis cast

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters sealed their entry into the top 4 of the Cesafi collegiate basketball game with a 79-62 demolition of University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Thursday, October 24, 2019.

UC improved their win-loss record to 6-3 after logging their third straight win.

Tosh Sesay towed UC with 27 points.

USPF, which had a slim chance of making the semis prior to the game against UC, dropped to a 3-8 card, absorbing their fifth straight loss in the second round.

USPF’s Mike Patalinghug was ejected in the second quarter for incurring two unsportsmanlike fouls.