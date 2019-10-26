CBCP official, 22 others hurt in Egypt border bus accident — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) was among the 23 people injured in a bus accident while on their way to an Israel border, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

In a text message to reporters, DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Muñez confirmed that CBCP Secretary General Fr. Marvin Mejia was one of the victims of the road crash near St. Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai, Egypt.

Some Filipino and Filipino-American tourists onboard the bus also sustained injuries, Muñez said.

“The extent of the injuries suffered by the Filipinos range from bruises to broken bones, and most of them have been discharged from the hospital in Sharm-el-Sheik (in Egypt),” Muñez said.

Muñez added that many of the victims will be coming home in the next few days.

“The Philippine embassy and the Filipino community in the area rendered assistance to the group in coordination with the travel agencies involved,” Muñez said.

Meanwhile, Caloocan Bishop Fr. Pablo Virgilio David in a Facebook post said that Mejia was “now fine and out of danger.”

David shared the update, quoting what Cebuano priest Fr. Jan Limchua told him about Mejia.

“Hello po bishop. I spoke with Fr Marvin thrice today. He is now fine and out of danger, he’s discharged and resting at a hotel,” David’s post read.

“Maybe also good to mention that the Philippine embassy in Cairo is monitoring closely the situation. They sent personnel from the embassy and also our Filipino [OFWs] in Sharm also assisted them in their needs.”