2 killed, 2 nabbed in Consolacion buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons were killed in a buy-bust operation shortly after 9 a.m. today, October 26, 2019, in Sitio Binabag, Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town.

The fatalities were identified as Ritchie Eballe and Reynaldo Mabuti.

Consolacion police said that two others who were identified as Ricky Montejo, 31, and Geronimo Auman, 18, were also arrested during their early morning operation. Both are residents of the same barangay.

Photos below were contributed by the Consolacion Police Station. / dcb