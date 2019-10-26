Tisa fire razes 3 homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fire razed at least three homes built just across the Tisa barangay hall located along Francisco Llamas Street, Cebu City earlier today, October 26, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Hermes Molina of the Cebu City Fire Department said that they are yet to determine the cause of the fire which was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Claro Sanchez, 62.

Molina said that no one was home when the fire broke. But they do not discount the possibility that fire may have been caused by electrical short circuit, he said.

Damaged to property caused by the Saturday morning fire was pegged at P60, 000.

Among those that were damaged were a parked taxi and motorcycle. / dcb