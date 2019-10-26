PresyoMerkado: Health benefits of squash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This fleshy vegetable is said to have originated in Mexico and Central America.

When we were little, our parents taught us to always eat squash for good eyesight.

Yellow squash have high amounts of beta-carotene and lutein that plays an important role in preventing the onset of cataracts and macular degeneration that could lead to blindness.

But do you know that eating squash also reduces the risk of heart disease because of its negligible fat content? It is also good for weight loss because it is low in calories.

Studies show that a cup of yellow squash only contains 36 grams of calories, seven grams of carbohydrates, about a gram protein and less than 1 gram of fat.

Its abundance in manganese and vitamin C content also helps in maintaining healthy bones. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen that is vital for building bone mass while magnesium contributes to having healthy bones and joints.

So, don’t forget to include a squash dish in your Sunday menu.

A kilo of this vegetable only cost P20 when bought at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City. / dcb