LPA has low chance of developing into storm — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into a storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The state weather bureau said the LPA was spotted 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan town in Surigao del Sur, as per its 5 a.m. advisory.

The LPA, Pagasa said, is expected to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan province in the following days.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

No gale warnings were raised across the country. /je