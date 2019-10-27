The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts launches newest lifestyle center, Bellemar, in Panglao town

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bohol province is known for its marvelous white sand beaches, the world-renowned Chocolate Hills and its Loboc River Cruise.

With its growing tourism industry, The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts is also bringing to the island province its newest venture, Bellemar, a lifestyle center that is complete with restaurants, a supermarket, amusement services, wellness, and many others.

Bellemar was officially launched on Saturday, October 26, 2019 as a one-stop-shop for visiting tourists and locals alike.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in a four-hectare property in Panglao town. It is located just 800 meters away from the white sand beaches of Alona Beach and 600 meters away from the town’s commercial center.

John Dustin Chan, managing director of The Bellevue Resorts, told CDN Digital that the development project will be divided into three phases.

“The first phase includes the supermarket, restaurants and all the major anchors. The second phase includes the plaza and the rest of the stores and also the church with its own front yard and the third phase we will be sticking with Bellevue’s core and that is in the hospitality industry,” says Chan.

Chan said they plan to open phase 1 of their Bellemar project in 2021.

Bellemar is expected to level with the development and progress of Bohol province by opening more stores for both Boholanons and visiting tourists.

The development project is going to be the province’s first full mall establishment.

What makes the development project unique is that its architectural aesthetics will be inspired by the Philippines’ and Spanish heritage. This will mirror the local heritage of Bohol, Chan said.

Having a new place with a touch of the past will surely entice you to drop by Bellemar as it officially opens its doors to the public in 2021.

Bellemar will surely be a hit in Bohol with their promise of an experience like no other. / dcb