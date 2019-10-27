Bouncing back from a major setback

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Life has a lot of ways of showing us how strong we can be.

A number of twists and turns come our way to make us think outside of our own boxes. And we use these challenges as our major guide in coming back on track.

But no matter how hard we try in keeping things in line with our plans, there are still those that are just not within our control.

This is when we experience setbacks. But fear not because setbacks can also help us in regaining our focus.

Here is a quick rundown on how you can bounce back from a setback.

Accept it— before you can assess and think of a way to resolve or start anew, you have to deal with the reality that it did in fact happen. Accepting the fact that you are faced with a setback will help you stir clear of the situation and would give you a clearer mind to think about how you can get your way out of that situation.

Learn from it— after realizing that you experienced a setback from your plans, learn from the experience. This is the perfect time for you to evaluate how well you did and how far you can still go by learning from the things you did not do that lead you to a setback.

Have a new plan— improve on the parts that you lacked before. Improve the plans you had and think it through a million times this time. Make sure you are capable of implementing your plans and always keep in mind that it is you who will make these happen. Make sure you are not overwhelming yourself with the plans that you have. Take it one day at a time.

Start moving forward— once you got a hold of yourself again and started realigning your goals and plans, then it is now time for you to take action. Make those smalls steps to get in the groove again. Don’t be afraid to try again. A setback is not supposed to be felt forever.

Trust and live— when you start to trust the process it is when you realize that you are indeed living and not just existing. Life is really what you make it. So, sit back, think, and then move to make it happen.

Life is indeed a ball of sunshine and thunderstorms, but in every throw, you get to learn new things.

Learning and achieving everything in life does not mean you that get all the nice things easily. You have to work for it and you have to deal with the challenges that come with it as well.

You are do better than just mopping around, so bounce back, champ! / dcb