4 hurt as car rams a roadside house in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four persons were injured when a Toyota Innova rammed into a house along the highway of Sitio Caipilan, Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City in southern Cebu at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Police Corporal Argie Noel Espinosa, of the Carcar City Police, told CDN Digital on Sunday afternoon that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Roy Propopio, 43, was heading towards Cebu City when he suddenly lost control of his steering wheel as he approached a curve in the highway, causing him to crash into a roadside house.

Espinosa said that Propopio, of Alcantara, Cebu, was on his way to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-lapu City to fetch someone from the airport when the incident happened.

The house owner, 59-year-old Herminigilda Bacon, together with her daughter Erian Bacon, nephew Roy Barbieros and niece Jasiel Unabia, were getting ready to go to sleep when the concrete wall of their living room was suddenly breached by the car, with the front hood of the red vehicle lodging inside their house.

Erian told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Sunday that they sustained several scratches when they were thrown into the ground the moment the wall of their house partially collapsed due to the impact of the vehicle’s crash.

Her mother, Herminigilda, hurt her feet and suffered several body scratches when a cabinet fell on her during the incident. Herminigilda is still in the hospital to undergo tests and treatment, said Erian.

Propopio and the victims are still settling their case at the Carcar City Police Station as of this writing, said Espinosa.

According to Espinosa, if the two parties won’t be able to come up with with a settlement, there is a likelihood that the Bacon family will file cases of reckless Imprudence resulting to physical Injuries and damage of properties against Propopio. /elb