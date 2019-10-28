PresyoMerkado: Hotdog, chorizo make breakfast preparation a breezee

During the busy weekdays, quick breakfast meals help us get through the day.

Hotdogs, chorizo and skinless are among the most common quick meals that we prepare for breakfast as they require only the basic skills in frying to prepare them.

These products also come cheap in public markets, such as the New Mandaue City Public Market.

Hotdog (jumbo) – P25/ pack (6pcs)

Hotdog (regular) – P25/pack (11 pcs)

Chorizo – P20/tie (4pcs) Skinless – P20/tie (5pcs)