#PresyoMerkado: Hotdog, chorizo make breakfast preparation a breezee
During the busy weekdays, quick breakfast meals help us get through the day.
Hotdogs, chorizo and skinless are among the most common quick meals that we prepare for breakfast as they require only the basic skills in frying to prepare them.
These products also come cheap in public markets, such as the New Mandaue City Public Market.
Hotdog (jumbo) – P25/ pack (6pcs)
Hotdog (regular) – P25/pack (11 pcs)
Chorizo – P20/tie (4pcs) Skinless – P20/tie (5pcs)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.