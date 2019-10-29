CIT-U Wildcats upset USC Warriors in Cesafi collegiate game
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats did it again as they upset the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 71-69, in the Cesafi collegiate game on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
A tip in by Mark Christian Kong with the seconds trickling out gave the CIT-U the win and spoiled the last game of the USC Warriors.
During the first round, the CIT-U Wildcats also upset the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras.
Jesse Alorro Jr. was a huge help in CIT-U’s win as he finished the game with 23 points.
CIT-U improved their win-loss record to 3-7 while USC ended the double elimination round with a 7-5 record.
Despite the loss, USC still enters the top 4 landing on the fourth spot. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.