NBI-7 to begin probe on Navarro’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) will begin its investigation on the ambush-slay of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, who was ambushed in Cebu City last October 25, 2019.

The NBI has been entrusted the case by President Rodrigo Duterte amidst allegations that the police had a hand in the killing.

Lawyer Tomas Enrile, the director of NBI-7, said they already received all documents from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Enrile said the goal is to identify the motive of the killing and the group that perpetrated the killing.

Enrile said they will do a backtrack of Navarro’s life and review his connections, conflicts, and allegations he faced.

“We will look into the threats against Mayor Navarro. Even his sister said he had threats,” said Enrile.

He also said they will look into all closed circuit television (CCTV) footages to try and find the white van used by the armed men in the ambush.

Enrile urged the witnesses of the ambush to come forward to NBI-7 and give their statements to hasten the investigation process.

The NBI-7 will also be probing on the police who were part of the security convoy of Navarro during his death, to give a thorough account of the incident.

Enrile refused to comment on the allegations of President Duterte on the police’s involvement in the killing.

Yet, he said they will be interrogated as well.

NBI Deputy Director for Regional Operations Services Antonio Pagatpat arrived in Cebu City today to jumpstart the investigation. /bmjo