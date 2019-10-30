Suerte looks to make PBA jump after one-and-done season with UE

MANILA, Philippines—It’s the end of a short yet fruitful UAAP journey for Rey Suerte and the one-and-done man for University of the East is ready to take on the bigger things in his basketball career.

Suerte finished his stint in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday, leading University of the East to a 79-77 win over National University at Mall of Asia Arena.

The former player out of University of Visayas made sure he went out with a bang, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Suerte, who spent just one year of eligibility with the Red Warriors, said he’s ready to take the next step and put himself in a position to go to the PBA.

“I think I’ve maximized my one season in the UAAP,” said Suerte in Filipino. “The competition here is incredible, and I’m amazed at myself that I can match up with everyone else.”

“I’m just thankful and I put my fate in the Lord’s hands.”

Suerte was already a star in Cebu, having won three titles and two MVPs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.

“It’s a good thing to have played here in Manila because, for me, more people saw my talent,” said Suerte who added that players from Cebu could also break out in the capital.

“Us Visayans and players from Mindanao are warriors, we won’t back down to anyone.”