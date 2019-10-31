Shabu, firearms seized in Mandaue drug operations

Mandaue City, Cebu—Packs of suspected crystal meth (shabu) and two firearms were seized by police in separated drug operations here on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Members of Mandaue City’s City Intelligence Branch (CIB) led by Police Major Rudolf Oriol, arrested Rudolfo Cordera, 37, residing at Cabantan Mabolo, Cebu City past 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Cordera was caught with 20 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P136,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board value.

During the operation, Cordera tried to escape and climb a concrete fence but slipped and got stuck to an iron grill, allowing police to catch up on him.

In another operation, the elements of Canduman Police Station led by Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, nabbed one Anlem Lagulay, 36, residing at Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

He was caught with 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000 and an improvised gas rifle “boga” past 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Lagulay was said to be the source of a drug personality who was arrested by members of the Canduman police in a buy bust operation earlier.

Another operation conducted by Subangdaku Police led by Police Major Marvin Fegarido at Sitio Upper Malibu Barangay Subangdaku past 10:00 p.m. led to the arrest of Julio Polo Jr., 36, a resident of said place.

He was caught with 14 small packets of suspected shabu worth P4,200 and a .38 revolver with 4 live ammunition without license. /bmjo