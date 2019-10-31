Contestants for three-point shootout, slam dunk king bared

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cesafi on Thursday, October 31, 2019, released the names of those who will be competing in the side events of this year’s All-Star Games on November 10, 2019.

Leading the list of contenders in the slam-dunk competition will be the 2017 slam-dunk king Miguel Gastador of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Gastador, though, will be facing stiff competition.

He will be going up against a bunch of high-flying foreign student-athletes headed by Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma’s Lamine Thiam and University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) Sameen Swint.

Others in the contest are University of Cebu’s (UC) Tosh Sesay, University of the Visayas’ (UV) Las Coulinaly, University of San Carlos’ (USC) Sommy Managor, and USJ-R’s Adama Camara. Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s John Jabonete completes the roster of competitors in the side event.

The list of competitors in the three-point shootout, the Cesafi said in an email sent to members of the media, was based on the statistics of the players in the ongoing season.

Competing are Renz Solomon (USJ-R/College), William Polican (SWU/College), Sol Jade Ivan Tirol (CIT-U/HS), Vincent Raymund Escobido (Don Bosco/HS), Kevin Kendrick Gulibao (USJ-R/HS), Shane Menina (UC/College), Jeco Bancale (UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue/HS), Paul Galinato (UC/College), Joshua Magic Marata (USC/College), Froiland Maglasang (UV/College), Neon Chavez (USPF/College), Nathaniel Montecillo (USC/HS), Jemerson Sable (CIT-U/College), Winston Bingil (Cebu Eastern College/HS), Christopher Isabelo (USPF/HS), and Justin Dominic Maglasang (Ateneo de Cebu/HS).