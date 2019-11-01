Margot: Tommy has UTI, but he is fine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña is now admitted in a hospital in Mandaue City after he was diagnosed of urinary tract infection (UTI).

Osmeña’s wife and former councilor Margot Osmeña assured Cebuanos that the former mayor “is fine.”

“He is fine. I am at home. If he was in a critical condition, I would be in the hospital. But no, he is already asking for certain food. His strength is back and we are thankful for all the prayers,” Margot said to clarify rumors that the former mayor is now in a critical condition.

Margot said that since she is going back to the hospital today, the family may have to miss their annual visit to the Osmeña mausoleum that is located at the Doña Pepang cemetery in Barangay Carreta.

The mausoleum serves as the burial ground of the remains of former Cebu City mayor Sergio Osmeña Jr. and his mother, Doña Estefania Chiong Veloso de Osmeña and other members of the Osmeña family.

Margot said that the former mayor was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, October 30, after he felt weak and lost appetite.

He was made to undergo blood testing which showed that he was suffering from UTI.

“The doctors said he had to be admitted because they had to treat the infection,” she said.

Former mayor Osmeña was also given antibiotics to treat his infection.

“But he is much better now,” Margot added.

Margot said that the former mayor already asked for food on Thursday, October 30, an indication that he was feeling much better. / dcb