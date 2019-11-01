Palace: Duterte on top of situation after Mindanao quakes, will attend ASEAN Summit

MANILA, Philippines — Despite pushing through with his trip to Thailand for the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, Malacañang assured that President Rodrigo Duterte is on top of the situation after a series of earthquakes jolted Mindanao.

“We wish to announce that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will push through with his commitment with ASEAN and will be leaving for Bangkok, Thailand, today, November 1, to join other Heads of Governments and States of fellow ASEAN member-states and dialogue partners to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits,” Palace spokesperson Panelo said Friday in a statement.

Despite the designation Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea as the government’s Officer-in-Charge, Panelo assured that “the Chief Executive remains on top of the situation monitoring the situation in the Philippines, especially the earthquake-hit areas of Mindanao.”

Cotabato and other parts of Mindanao, including the President’s home city of Davao,were hammered by three powerful quakes the past three weeks, the first being a magnitude 6.3 earthquake last October 16, followed by a magnitude 6.6 quake Tuesday and a magnitude 6.5 quake Thursday.

Duterte is set to leave Davao City for Bangkok, Thailand Friday afternoon to join ASEAN and other state leaders in various meetings at the summit happening from November 2 to 4.

Panelo said the President will attend the following events: ASEAN Plenary Summit, 22nd ASEAN-China Summit, the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit, the 22nd ASEAN plus Three Summit, the 7th ASEAN – US Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit, the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit, and the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

“The Palace looks forward to the President’s participation on the above-mentioned summits aimed to further enhance economic growth within a peaceful environment, and regional and global stability in the years to come,” Panelo said.

“The delegation, meanwhile, is excited to witness the President make our country and citizenry proud once again as he discusses his views and shares his insights on pressing matters that will be tackled in the summits,” he added. /gsg