Somber mood in quake-hit Mindanao despite long holiday

DAVAO CITY — Apart from being solemn, All Saints’ Day is somber in the quake-hit parts of Mindanao, which continue to be jolted by minor tremors.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology documented at least 69 aftershocks from midnight until mid-morning of Friday.

The strongest, so far, was felt at 1:35 a.m. with a magnitude 4.6 quake 13 kilometers southwest of Makilala town in Cotabato province.

At 7:18 a.m., a magnitude 4.2 quake struck 25 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town.

Both Makilala and Tulunan are among the most heavily devastated areas from the October 29-magnitude 6.6 and October 31-6.5 temblors.

The series of quakes this month left 18 people dead, scores injured, and thousands of houses destroyed.

Many had to evacuate due to landslides and ground fissures, and are now living in makeshift shelters, mostly along the road and in open fields.

Thousands of Mindanao’s residents are expected to visit their departed loved ones in different cemeteries but mobility in many areas are limited.

Landslides, debris and damaged roads limit the going in and out of people, including relief workers and responders, especially in the hinterlands of Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said the entire force of the city’s Central 911 Unit and Public Safety and Security Command Center are in full alert status to respond to any emergencies and ensure the safety in the cemeteries.

Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers through the barangay captains are also fully activated, Duterte said./lzb