DSWD-7 sends relief goods to Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More help from Cebu is on its way to earthquake-affected provinces in Mindanao.

MRRV 4406 of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) is expected to leave the ports of Cebu City this afternoon, November 2, 2019, to ship 18 tons of relief goods to the ports of Cagayan de Oro City.

The shipment will include 70,000 tins of sardines; 30,000 pieces of malong; and 50 rolls of 100-meter laminated sacks.

Kerwin Macopia, DSWD-7 information officer, said the relief items came from their warehouse in Mandaue City.

Upon arrival in Cagayan de Oro City, the relief items will be divided and transported to parts of Davao Region and Soccsksargen that were severely affected by the series of earthquakes that hit Mindanao since October 30.

The shipment was in addition to the 3.8 tons of relief goods which PCG-7 also sent to Mindanao, Friday night, November 1.

Three strong earthquakes with epicenters traced in Cotabato province have jolted Mindanao since October 30.

The quakes left at least 23 people dead and 618 individuals injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The earthquakes also caused damages on several structures including a hotel in Kidapawan City which nearly collapsed. / dcb