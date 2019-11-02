Cebuanos visit Vidal’s grave at Cathedral mausoleum to offer flowers, prayers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Flowers and candles were placed on the grave of the late Cebu Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral mausoleum in Cebu City this morning, November 2, 2019.

Personnel securing the mausoleum said that a huge crowd would gather in the area every time Mass is held for the late Cardinal Vidal and other deceased bishops and priests who are buried there.

At least three Masses were scheduled at the mausoleum today. The first one was held at 6 a.m. It was followed by a concelebrated Mass sponsored by priests and seminarians of the Spiritual Pastoral Foundation Year Seminary at 10 a.m. Another one that will be sponsored by the Archdiocese of Cebu is scheduled at 6 p.m.

The security personnel, who asked not to be named, said that they only open the mausoleum to the public a few minutes ahead of scheduled masses to preserve the solemnity of the area.

They also heed to the request of the families and relatives of the deceased bishops and priests who wanted to visit their graves.

The Cathedral mausoleum has served as burial grounds for Cardinal Vidal and other bishops and clergies who have served the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Vidal, one of the most influential archbishops and cardinals in the Philippines, died on October 18, 2017 at the age of 86 years. / dcb