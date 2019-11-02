Shooting incident in Bayawan, NegOr on All Souls Day

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A 26-year old man was wounded in a shooting incident at Mabini Street in Bayawan City on Saturday night, November 2, 2019, amid the All Souls Day observance in the city.

The victim, Primitivo Refuela, was talking to three persons when shot by two suspects riding in tandem on a motorcycle, a police report said.

The wounded victim was able to run towards darkened area while the suspects hurriedly left going north.

Refuela sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach and was brought to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH).

Police Master Sergeant Dindo Pamilaga, Investigator of the Bayawan Police Station, said they have yet to determine to motive for the shooting but they learned that the victim had been jailed for theft.