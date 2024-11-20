‘Baby’ Philippine Eagle: Hatchling stirs hope for critically endangered raptor

A baby Philippine Eagle has hatched in the Southeast Asian country with the help of artificial insemination, sparking hope that science and conservation can save the critically endangered raptor from extinction.

Habitat loss and ruthless hunting have caused a rapid decline in the number of Philippine Eagles, one of the world’s biggest eagles and the national bird of the archipelago country.

But when “Chick Number 30” broke through its shell last week at the newly opened National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in the southern city of Davao, it signaled hope to a small band of conservationists including 77-year-old Domingo Tadena.

“The first successful hatching in the new facility is very important for us. The entire team was so elated when we saw it alive,” Tadena, who manages the facility, told AFP on Wednesday.

A product of artificial insemination, the chick hatched after a 56-day incubation period during which it got special help breathing through its shell, the Philippine Eagle Foundation said in a statement.

Known as the “help out” method, the process is “difficult and very delicate, but it’s worth it,” said Tadena. “We had an experience before that a chick ended up suffocated and dead because it wasn’t able to open its own shell… so now, we assisted this eaglet in pipping through its eggshell,” he said. He added that the birth of “Chick Number 30” indicated that “with cutting-edge technology, cross-cultural collaboration, and unwavering dedication, we can create new hope for the Philippine Eagle and ensure future generations.” Philippine Eagles, known for their sumptuous head plumage, are difficult to mate, with some even killing unwanted suitors. The Philippine Eagle Foundation estimates that there are only 392 pairs of the eagles remaining in the wild, with just 30 born in captivity including the new hatchling. READ MORE Vets fail to save Philippine eagle Mangayon Philippine Eagle Week: Interesting facts about the rarest bird of prey Planting for the future of the Philippine eagle The centre’s ultimate goal is to release the eagles back into the wild, but doing so has proved an even bigger challenge than breeding them. “We did experiments but so far, there’s no success in the eagles that we have released,” Tadena said, explaining that many have died after being shot or electrocuted. “Plus, we can only breed a few eagles, just enough to serve as breeding stock.” Tadena said the Philippine Eagle Foundation is still deliberating if they will release “Chick Number 30” into the wild or hold it captive for breeding. “The artificial reproduction of the new chick gives hope… but it’s way better to have forests where eagles can reproduce naturally and live freely — safe and protected.”

