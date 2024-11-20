Stop work order issued by Dole-7 to cement firm in south Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) issued a work stoppage order against Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. after two of their workers died in an accident on Monday morning, November 18, 2024.

Chaulin Sabayton, 45, and Joenil Baruedan, 46, were cleaning the dust collector’s spillage using a vacuum inside a cement manufacturing firm in San Fernando town in southern Cebu when the storage portion of the raw materials collapsed.

The two were buried alive and when authorities recovered their bodies, they were already lifeless.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital, however, they were declared dead by the attending physician.

Lilia Estillore, regional director of DOLE-7, said that they issued the work stoppage order on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after they inspected the workplace.

“Kagahapon gi-inspeksyon sa atong inspectors gahapon unya nag-issue ta karong ug stoppage order,” Estillore said.

(Yesterday, our inspectors conducted an inspection and then today, we issued a stoppage order.)

Why a work stoppage order was issued

She said that they would automatically issue a stoppage order when there would be fatality in an accident inside the workplace.

“Basta naay fatality ato gyud nang i-stoppage. Dili lang fatal but also serious injuries,” she added.

(If there is a fatality, we really would issue the stoppage order. It is not only those with fatality but also accidents causing serious injuries.)

Based on their findings, Estillore said that the cement company failed to identify this hazard in their hazard identification, risk assessment, and control (HIRAC) and this resulted in the death of their workers.

“Usa na sa wala nila na-anticipate nga kind of hazard nga nahitabo,” she added.

(That is one kind of hazard that happened and they failed to anticipate.)

Estillore said the stoppage order would last until the company would correct what they recommended to be corrected.

Aside from this, the agency also ordered the company to pay a fine of P100,000 as an administrative penalty.

They also required the company to compensate the families of the workers by coordinating with the Employees Compensation Commission (ECC).

Taiheiyo Cement statement on accident

On Tuesday, November 19, Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. issued a statement about the accident.

“We are saddened by this accident, and we condole with the families of the two victims. We are closely coordinating with our contractor, MCRI Global Corp., in attending to the needs of the families of its two employees,” a portion of the statement read.

On Tuesday, November 19, the cement firm said that the circumstances were still initially investigated by the police on Monday, November 18, and the DOLE-7 on Tuesday, November 19.

“We assure the public that the company always gives priority to Safety First, not only with its direct employees but also with the personnel of its contractors, with regular training and refreshers,” the firm said in its statement.

Taiheiyo Cement also assured that with this incident, they would review and update their safety protocols should there be a need to do so.

The firm also said that they would fully cooperate with pertinent government agencies in the appropriate proceedings before them.

San Fernando is a second class municipality in the Province of Cebu, which is located 29 kilometers south of Cebu City.

