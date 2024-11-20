Melvin Jerusalem to grace 62nd Annual WBC Convention in Germany

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, will be attending the prestigious 62nd Annual WBC Convention in Hamburg, Germany, from December 8 to 14, 2024.

Jerusalem, who represents the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, will travel to Germany accompanied by his team for this significant week-long event, marking his first appearance at the convention.

This is a momentous occasion for the 30-year-old from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, following his remarkable success in the boxing world under the WBC banner.

Notable champions

Jerusalem will be joined by other notable boxing champions, including Japan’s Junto Nakatani, the reigning WBC bantamweight titleholder to name a few.

These distinguished athletes will be special guests at the gathering, which will be attended by many influential figures in the sport, including WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

In his most recent bout, Jerusalem successfully defended his WBC world minimumweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s top contender, Luis Castillo, in September.

The victory further solidified Jerusalem’s impressive record of 23 wins, including 12 knockouts, and three losses.

Jerusalem’s star

Jerusalem’s star has risen significantly in recent months, particularly after his stunning upset over former champion Yudai Shigeoka in Japan earlier this year.

The Filipino fighter made waves in the international boxing scene with a split-decision win, which included two knockdowns of the Japanese champion.

Despite this impressive triumph, plans for a potential rematch between Jerusalem and Shigeoka are currently underway, with the possibility of the fight taking place in 2025.

For now, Jerusalem’s focus will be on attending the WBC convention, where he will join fellow world champions to celebrate their achievements and further their careers within the global boxing community.

