Cesafi unveils stacked rosters for 2024 All-Star showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has announced the rosters and coaching staff for the highly anticipated 2024 Cesafi All-Star Game, scheduled for Sunday, November 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the college division, reigning Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda leads Team East alongside fellow University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers stars Jimpaul Amistoso, Ivan Clark Alsola, Raul Gentallan, and Froilan Maglasang.

These back-to-back defending champions, known for their dominant performances, will be coached by Paul Alelu Flores of the CRMC Mustangs. Adding depth to Team East are Elmer Echavez, the scoring leader and captain of the USJ-R Jaguars, supported by teammates Felvic Dorado and AJ Calizar.

The team is further bolstered by UP Cebu Fighting Maroons’ standouts Matt Flores, Joshua Kent Cabanlit, JZ Dizon, and AJ Delos Reyes, as well as CRMC Mustangs’ Keaton Taburnal, Paulo Dalumpines, and Earl Laniton.

On the opposing side, Team West showcases a powerhouse lineup anchored by the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ Jasper Pacaña, Michael Diaz, Zareygel Rosano, and Jhiey Paraldo. The roster also features Benedicto College Cheetahs’ trio of AJ Tolipas, Serge Gabines, and Kenneth Babalcon, alongside USPF Panthers’ Neon Chavez, Peter John Peteros, and John Miguel Maglasang.

CIT-U Wildcats’ representatives Jerian Abello, Edgar Sajol, and Niño Matthew Paras add firepower, with USC Warriors’ James Gica and Bryle Puntual completing the squad. Team West will be guided by BJ Murillo, the head coach of the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

High School All Stars

The high school division promises to showcase the league’s emerging talents.

Team West is headlined by Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles’ trio Alden Cainglet, Froilan Maglasang, and Lars Fjellvang, under the guidance of CIT-U Baby Wildcats coach Axel Rabaya.

They are joined by UV Baby Lancers’ stars John Nathan de la Torre, Kenneth Cole, and Roderick Cambarijan, along with Baby Wildcats’ Kieff Russel Suarez, Randel Jay Mendaros, and Ryko Batuigas.

Completing the roster are UCLM’s Wade Adam Luche, Prince Juver Neil Mallorca, and Dan Mitchell Ferraren, CRMC Baby Mustangs’ Brent Cuyno and Karl Agravante, and DBTC Greywolves’ Angelo de la Cerna.

Team East

Team East, coached by Julius Cadavis of the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, features his own players, JV Oringo, J-Lord Pepito, and Kyle Barrieta.

They are joined by UC Baby Webmasters’ Jake Lordwin Yong, Carlo Salgarino, and Stephen Pagalan, as well as Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons’ Lybron James Lamo, Kenneth Robert Fuller, and Reyvene Arobo. The roster is rounded out by USPF Baby Panthers’ Fritz Gonzalez, Champ Brigoli, and Ralph Seares, USC Baby Warriors’ Xian Garcia and Zack Judilla, and Kyle Nalisa of the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs.

The high school All-Star Game tips off at 1:00 PM, followed by the 3-point shootout at 3:00 PM. The college division All-Star Game caps off the day’s festivities with a 5:00 PM start.

