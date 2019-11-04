This cute one-year-old kid shows off her unique Halloween costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Halloween 2019 is officially over.

But netizens are still going crazy about this cute little girl who has showed us a unique costume for the Halloween break.

Meet Samantha Therese Avergonzado, a one-year-old cutie who was dressed as a young college student for trick or treat.

Shanine Lee Menina, 25, mother of Baby Sam, told CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger that they were invited by the university where Baby Sam’s father was working at for their annual trick or treat event on October 31, 2019.

“We have a lot of friends in the offices and departments of the school, one of Sam’s ‘ninangs’ is working in the accounting department,” says Menina.

The moment Baby Sam got invited, Menina knew the perfect costume for Baby Sam.

“I just find it cute and unique. So yeah, I decided to make her wear that so she would still be comfortable in it and still look cute,” says Menina.

Menina recalled that as soon as they entered the university, a lot of people were taking pictures and videos of Baby Sam, who was so jolly in flaunting her costume.

The videos which Menina uploaded on Facebook happened after Baby Sam went trick or treating.

Watch it here:

“We were walking around the building and I saw every student, faculty member and employee amazed by looking at Sam’s costume. So, I decided to take a video of her running around,” adds Menina.

The videos caught the hearts of netizens, one of the videos was viewed 17,000 times and the post reached 628 shares.

Can’t wait for your Halloween costume next year, Baby Sam! /bmjo