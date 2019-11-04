134 people got HIV in July thru transactional sex

MANILA, Philippines — Over 100 persons who had engaged in transactional sex were found to have acquired the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in July, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

HIV may lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS, a condition in which the body’s immune system is attacked and damaged by the virus, ultimately leading to death.

According to the July 2019 Philippine HIV and AIDS registry report, there were 134 persons who contracted the disease following transactional sex.

This “special population” group accounted for 12 percent of the 1,111 new HIV cases reported to the DOH for the month of July.

People who engage in transactional sex said they either paid for sex, or accepted payment for sex, or had engaged in both. —Tina G. Santos