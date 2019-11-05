Cebu graduates land in Top 10 of Psychology and Psychometrician Licensure Examinations

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Five graduates from Cebu schools landed in the Top 10 of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) October 2019 Psychology and Psychometrician Licensure Examinations.

University of San Carlos (USC) graduate Diana Cecilia Patagoc Estrada took the sixth spot in the Psychology board exam held last October 27 and 28, 2019. She had rating percentage of 83.70.

Out of 285 examinees, 205 passed the exams topped by Mary Christine Arreza Odtojan of Cagayan de Oro’s Xavier Unviersity, who had a rating of 85.10 percent.

Four other graduates from Cebu schools also made it to the Top 10 in the Psychometrician Board Exams.

USC’s Belle Frances Solon Timosa took the second spot with a rating of 86.20, while fellow Carolinian Darla Centinales Dy Buco took the sixth spot with a rating of 85.40.

Two graduates from the Cebu Normal University (CNU) also made it to the top 10.

They are Shelter Anne Candol Hernando, who is the fourth placer with a rating of 85.80, and Jamaika Lyze Abanes Lumacang, who landed in ninth place with a rating of 84.80.

6,800 out of 10,670 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last month, according to an article on the PRC website.

/bmjo