Former City of Naga vice mayor Othello ‘Boy’ Chiong passes away at age 68

CEBU CITY, Philippines — City of Naga is now mourning over the loss of their former vice mayor Othello “Boy” Chiong.

Chiong passed away around noon on Monday, November 4, 2019, after years of battling a lingering illness, City of Naga Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretary Garry Cabotaje said.

He was 68.

Chiong, brother of suspended mayor Valdemar Chiong, served as vice mayor for one term from 2016 to 2019.

Cabotaje, who was appointed by the late Chiong, said the latter was already suffering from kidney problem when they assumed office in 2016.

“Pag-appoint nako 2016, nag-dialysis na si Sir Boy. Pero nahuman pa gyud niya iyang term,” Cabotaje told CDN Digital.

(When he appointed me in 2016, he was already undergoing dialysis. He, however, still managed to complete his term.)

Chiong did not run for office in the May 2019 elections because of his health problems, Cabotaje added.

“Despite his illness, Sir Boy, or popularly known here as Boy C, ably steered the 3rd Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) for the past 3 years – from 2016 to June 30 this year.”

“Under his watch, the City Council was considered one of the responsive local legislative bodies in Cebu with the enactment of the unprecedented record of 103 ordinances & the passage of 1,398 resolutions,” Cabotaje recounted in a Facebook post.

The city council also commenced a paperless operation under Chiong’s leadership.

Prior to vice mayorship, Chiong served as a three-term councilor of the city from 2007 to 2016.

Chiong’s remains now lie in state at the Chiong compound in Barangay East Poblacion in Naga City. Details of his interment have yet to be released. /bmjo