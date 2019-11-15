Business leaders call to reshape core as they gear towards digitalization

At the height of digital innovation, business leaders and decision-makers in Cebu are challenged to reshape the way they do business and support the digital ecosystem as it continues to strengthen its presence in the industry.

Lito Tayag, chairman of the Information Technology and Business Process Associate of the Philippines (IBAP), made the challenge as the country is at the height of digital innovation.

According to Tayag, it is important to take advantage of the ever-dynamic growth of the digital ecosystem, not only in Cebu but also in the entire country.

He urges leaders to focus on the need for stakeholders, academe, the private sectors and the government to work hand-in-hand to make Cebu at the forefront of digital adaptation.

Tayag’s discussion was held in a by-invitation only event hosted by the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Business School dubbed “Business Next.”

Tayag is also the country managing director of Accenture Philippines.

He called companies to reform their “core business” as they gear towards digitalization.

Tayag said that reshaping the companies core will enable them to improve cost structure, make better investments, and drive competitiveness in the company.

The event was attended by movers and shakers in Cebu’s business industry. /bmo