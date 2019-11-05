Woman, who promised jobs in Poland, faces illegal recruitment charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 50-year-old woman from Barangay Labangon is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) after she was found to have duped 12 individuals with a promise that they will be employed in Poland.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Roel Leyson of CIDG-7 said one of the 12 individuals filed a complaint against Cherry Flores on Monday, November 4, for violating Article 2, Section 6 of Republic Act 8042 or Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

Leyson said they are now waiting for 11 individuals to also file complaints against the alleged illegal recruiter.

Leyson said Flores was arrested during an entrapment operation inside a mall in Barangay Pahina Central on October 31, 2019 after one of her 12 alleged victims reported to the CIDG-7.

Leyson said Flores failed to issue the documents needed by one of the her clients, who was promised a job in a cosmetics company in Poland.

Leyson said Flores promised the complainant a job abroad and a hassle-free processing of passport and visa in exchange for a P55,000 fee.

The complainant was able to pay the amount demanded by Flores but the complainant then doubted Flores’ credibility when she asked for additional payment in relation to the overseas job.

The complainant brought this concern to the office of the CIDG-7 which later found out that 11 other complainants also claimed that they have been victimized by Flores.

These complainants said they also paid Flores P55,000 so they can work abroad.

Flores denied the accusations saying that she is not part of an illegal recruitment scam.

She asserted that her employer has a direct contact to an agency in Poland where jobs await those she asked for fees.

Flores said she works for a company named NZ Travel and Tours, which holds office in Makati City and is reportedly owned by a lawyer named Mark De Vera.

Leyson said NZ Travel and Tours is not listed in the database of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

In an interview on Tuesday afternoon, November 5, Flores said that she is still waiting for the arrival of her employer who is still in Poland to process the papers of their clients.

She said the complainant did not understand the process which will be cleared once her employer arrives in Cebu. / celr