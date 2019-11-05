Rumble strips to be installed at Talisay City’s Cebu South Coastal Road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rumble strips, also known as audible lines and alert strips, will be installed at the Talisay City portion of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to prevent accidents in the area.

The installation is expected to happen on November 20 after Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to install rumble strips at the CSCR.

Gullas said the rumble strips will “awaken” drivers, who have the tendency to “doze off” while they are driving.

The rumble strips will be installed before the curve at the CSCR near the Talisay Fish Port.

“Rumble strips are road safety features that could help alert inattentive drivers of potential danger by causing vibration and rumbling from the wheels into the car,” Gullas said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, November 5.

Gullas said he already met with DPWH District Engineer Lesley Molina, Councilor Ferdie Rabaya who chairs the Committee on Trafffic and Talisay City Traffic Czar Jonathan Tumulak to discuss this measure.

“Usually, people tend to doze off, that’s why accidents happen when maabot [sila] sa pikas lane (when they swerve to the other lane),” the mayor said.

A motorcycle rider, who was heading to Cebu City, was killed last October when a sedan that was travelling southbound swerved to the other lane and crashed on the motorcycle.

The sedan driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while traversing the curve near the fish port.

Gullas said the DPWH committed to install the rumble strips before November 20.

He added that the city will also install adequate lighting in the area so that motorists will properly see possible hazards on the road.

Despite the measure, Gullas called on to motorists to be responsible and “practice caution when driving their vehicles along that part of the road to avoid accidents.” / celr