One dead in vehicular accident at SRP

Cebu City, Philippines—A 26-year-old man died on the spot after a white sedan crashed into the motorcycle he was driving along the Cebu South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties in Talisay City, Cebu, around 6 a.m. on Monday morning, October 14, 2019.

The fatal accident happened in a curved portion of the coastal road near the Talisay City fishport.

The victim was identified by traffic police as Marjun Sebaylos Paragosa, a resident of Barangay Inayagan, Naga, Cebu, who was said to be heading north during the time of the accident.

According to Patrolman Ricky Abarantez of the Talisay Traffic Police, initital investigation shows that the driver of the sedan, Kurt Joseph Año, lost control of the vehicle while he was driving southbound.

His vehicle reportedly swerved to the opposing lane where it collided with the motorcycle driven by Paragosa.

Abarantez said they are still investigating further to determine the details of the accident.

As of this posting, the body of the victim has been brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes while Año was transported by a responding rescue team to a hospital after sustaining minor body injuries. /bmjo