P2.72-M illegal drugs seized from ex-convict, girlfriend

By: Alven Marie Timtim - CDN Digital | November 05,2019 - 11:17 PM

Police arrest alleged lovers Edilyn Cabarse and Jona Gonzales, who were in possession of 400 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P2.72 million.| Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edilyn Cabarse, 34, was speechless and in tears as she looked around the detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday night, November 5.

Cabarse, who was recently released from prison from another drug case, was arrested with 400 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) in her possession. The illegal drugs has an estimated dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P2.72 million. 

Cabarse and her alleged lover, 41-year-old Jona Gonzales, were arrested at their rented home in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Labangon at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. 

Police Colonel Glenn Mayam of the Police Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (PDEG) told CDN Digital that Cabarse was the subject of the operation and was under surveillance for almost a month.

Mayam said Cabarse is considered as a high-value target (HVT) as she was able to dispose at least one kilo of illegal drugs per week.

With the help of her alleged lover, Gonzales, the illegal drugs reached different areas in Cebu City.

Police seize 400 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P2.7 million from the two suspects. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

Cabarse denied all these accusations.

She said she was only tasked by her friend to deliver the package to a person who goes by the name “Edoy.”

Cabarse said she visited Cebu City recently because of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

She said her permanent address is in Barili town where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter. 

As of this posting, Cabarse and Gonzales are detained at PDEA-7’s detention facility while the case for violating Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared. / celr 

