Carcar City government to look into complaints on abusive lechon vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Carcar vows “appropriate action” against lechoneros who were accused of harassing customers to sell their products.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura convened the lechon vendors to discuss the complaints that were aired against them on social media.

In a Facebook post, the city government assured it will not condone the acts of the lechon vendors.

“We have gotten a lot of messages, mentions and calls about this very untoward incident that happened in our Market, particularly the lechon section. We are sorry to hear about this incident and LGU Carcar doesn’t condone such actions. Rest assured that we will act on this matter with the appropriate action,” the post reads.

The issue popped up with a certain Jesrel Villas, in a Facebook post on November 2, 2019, claimed that they were blocked by lechon vendors who were situated in the front part of the Public Market, preventing them from exploring other stores.

Villas said they were still asking around to decide where to buy the roasted pig, which they were supposed to bring along for their trip, when the vendors insisted that they already packed the lechon from their store.

“Ni-ask mi first pila ang kilo nag-survey lagi mi and amo pasad i-confirm sa among kauban kay maoy mo palit. Na-hock na lang mi gi putos na nila ang letchon ug gidala sa sakyanan namo, so na shock ming tanan kay wala paman mi mo ingon nga iputos or ni yes sa offer nila kay nangutana/survey pa lagi mi,” Villas wrote.

(We were still asking around for the price of a kilo of lechon and have yet to confirm it with our companion who was going to pay for it. We were just shocked that they already packed it and brought it to our vehicle because we have neither said yes to their offer nor asked them to pack it.)

He added that the vendors confronted them when they refused to accept the lechon they packed.

“All of us got out of the van to explain to them that we are still looking around. They started telling us off and threatened us that they will call the police although we do not know for what reason,” he said in Cebuano.

Villas said the male owner of the lechon stall also challenged them to a fist fight.

Villas’ group left the market without any lechon because of the commotion.

“Ako naluoy ko ninyo kay kamo ra’y gapatay sa inyong negosyo. Nahiubos ko ninyo sa inyong pagpaka uwaw dili lang nako but sa tanang Carcaranon,” Apura said during the meeting.

(I pity you because you are the ones killing your own industry. I am very disappointed of you for disgracing not only me but the entire Carcar City.)

The city of Carcar is know not only for their heritage sites but also for food tourism.

Aside from lechon, the city also takes pride in their chicharon or pork crackling products. /bmjo