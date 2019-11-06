Manpower agency supervisor shot dead in Compostela

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police are looking at conflict at work as possible motive in the killing of a 59-year-old man in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion in Compostela this morning, November 6, 2019.

The victim, Virgilio Peña, was riding his Honda XRM motorcycle on his way to Mandaue City when he was shot by two still unidentified men, who were on board another motorcycle, around 6: 15 a.m. Peña was on his way to their office in Mandaue City where he works as supervisor for a manpower agency when the incident happened.

Police Staff Sergeant Daryll Rondina of the Compostela Police Station said Peña came from his home in Barangay Dauis Norte in Carmen, which is located two towns away.

The police believe that the suspects have tailed Peña from there and only took the chance to fire shots at him when they reached the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion in Compostela town.

Peña sustained four gunshot wounds on his back which caused his immediate death, the police said.

Rondina said they will investigate if the victim had a recent confrontation or if he was involved in any conflict with his subordinates at the manpower agency that may have led to his killing.

Peña’s body was already brought to a funeral parlor in Liloan town. He is set for an autopsy later this afternoon. / dcb